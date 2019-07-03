Edo Assembly swears-in member-elect, Emmanuel Agbaje

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye, has sworn-in a member-elect, Emmanuel Agbaje, as honourable member, bringing the number of the inaugurated members of the 7th State Assembly to 12.

Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje represents Akoko-Edo Constituency II.

At the sitting, the Speaker said the assembly was reconvened to inaugurate the member-elect who has completed the required documentation. He also announced the compulsory retirement of the Deputy Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. Samuel Efeizokhae.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday after his inauguration, Hon. Agbaje said, “Sincerely I would say that there comes a time when one would put his personal interest aside and consider the interest of the people. I was elected to serve my people, so their interest comes first.”

He added: “I may have some reservations about my earlier decision, having reviewed my position and the position of my people, I have decided to toe the line of the masses. That is why I came forward to be inaugurated. My people need to be represented. I was elected to serve them. I did not come on my own. Which ever way you view the situation, I must have to toe the path of my people.

“I think they will also appreciate that I listened to them. I want to assure them that I will uphold the confidence they have reposed in me, I will not let them down. I will provide that representation which I have received the mandate to do.”

Hon. Agbaje appealed to the other 12 members-elect yet to be inaugurated to complete necessary documentation to be inaugurated as members of the assembly, noting, “My message to my colleague is this; I urge them to sheath their sword. I granted an interview and said this is a family matter. For intra-party issues there must always be disagreements.

“But there should be compromise. So I urge them to sheath their sword. Let them come back home and join forces with the present government and rebuild Edo State. We as House of Assembly Members have our own issues. I think we should join hands and support the present government’s developmental strides.”

Other members of the Assembly at the sitting presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Okiye include: Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yekini Idiaye representing Akoko-Edo I; Nosayaba Okunbor, representing Orhionmwon East; Roland Asoro representing Orhionmwon South; Hon. Eric Okaka representing Owan East; Marcus Onobun representing Esan West.

Others are Ephraim Aluebhosele representing Igueben and Henry Okhuarobo representing Ikpoba-Okha.