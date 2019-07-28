Edo APC: How intervention can work

By Oteghe Adams

It appears that subterranean steps are being deployed by some major political characters to effectively exacerbate the political crisis in Edo State.

The highpoint is the conflict between the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

While Obaseki concentrated on the agenda of governance and infrastructure development, politicians have persistently and systematically, in nearly eight months, sought to sabotage his efforts.

While Obaseki, even to the point of arousing the anger of his close associates, continuously adopted a patient disposition for the sake of party cohesion and respect for his predecessor, the allies of the ex-governor were out privately and publicly savaging the reputation and maligning the character of Obaseki.

At no point in the past and up till now, no single word of caution has ever been issued by Oshiomhole to call those working against the governor to order. It is today incontrovertibly evident that Oshiomhole’s loyalists are focused on one objective: to ensure the failure of Governor Obaseki and possibly factionalise the APC in Edo State.

There is, however, one formidable obstacle against the diabolical plots of the opponents of the Governor. The people of Edo State have come to appreciate the new definition of the practical civics of governance and service to the people and would, therefore, not accept an abnegation of “Obasekism” as an organising and governing principle which yields the genuine and healthy fruits of democracy.

It must be earnestly stated for posterity that the central grouse of the anti-Obaseki class is that the Governor refused to fritter and squander the resources of the state.

Rather, Obaseki sought to establish a new beneficial model for party leadership where he urged the hierarchy of Edo APC to identify urgent and preferred projects that were needed in their constituencies for execution. Unfortunately, the warring leaders did not see much of private benefit in Obaseki’s policy of public good. Hence, while Obaseki garnered massive public support and approval, those who were opposed to the change from a decadent tradition swore to pull down the popularly acknowledged performing Governor. The Obaseki – APC brand is so highly attractive that it is now being embraced even by members of the various opposition parties and a considerable population of non-partisan voters.

So intense was the undiluted nature of the bellicosity towards the Governor that some of the major leaders of the Oshiomhole-group in Edo South Senatorial Zone went out to canvass for votes against APC during 2019 general election to humiliate Governor Obaseki. The people openly allied to the national chairman of the APC would engage in such sinister conduct is the zenith of anti-party activity. Of course, such issues will be concealed, instead of being investigated by the party, because Oshiomhole is dictating the direction of APC national working committee. Witnesses are waiting to be summoned to specifically give names and describe the situations in their polling units where some of the pro-Oshiomhole leaders now generating heat in Edo State stood out openly while sabotaging the APC during the presidential election. Do such characters genuinely mean well for the APC?

The foregoing crucial facts are some of the germane issues that the members of the Ad-hoc committee, set up by the House of Representatives, to investigate and engender reconciliation must take into consideration. The thirteen honorable members of the Abdulrazak Namdas- led committee have a historic assignment that must go beyond the flimsy, and the theatrical with outcome designed to please some egotistic interests. It is understood that the Committee Chairman, Namdas from Adamawa State is a highly regarded, thoughtful and perspective politician who will listen carefully to the people as he seeks to engender peace Edo APC.

It is indeed commendable that the House of Representatives at its plenary on July 9, 2019, refused to be collectively blindfolded and railroaded into adopting such a tragically consequential motion regarding the affairs of the Edo State House of Assembly, without comprehensive examination of the issues at stake. Speaker Gbajabiamila, being a smart and seasoned legislator, must have done a quick and proper assessment of the mood of the larger majority of the House of Representatives, and therefore, elevated honor and caution over short-term perfidious and emotional gains.

Vanguard