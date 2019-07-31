Ebonyi communities partner government for development

By PETER OKUTU

ABAKALIKI — PERHAPS impressed by the development effort of the Umahi-led Government, communities in Ebonyi State have decided to cooperate with the government for projects sited in their areas.

One such project is the proposed International Airport to be sited in Ezza area. Amuzor, Orieuzor, Umuezeokaoha and Umuohara communities in Ezza South and Ezza North council areas whose land will be affected by the airport project have given the government the go-ahead to locate it in their area.

Also, for the Olympic Stadium which would be constructed at the Centenary City, the communities involved are Agbaja-Nnuhu and Enyima-agu in Abakaliki council area and they have given their blessing for the project.

To reinforce their support for the airport project to be located on their land, traditional rulers from the area paid a solidarity visit to Governor Dave Umahi to encourage him to go ahead with the airport project.

Led by Eze Charles Mkpuma from Ezza South, the traditional rulers described those fighting against the airport project as enemies of progress and urged the governor to pursue the project with vigour.

Mkpuma who is the state chairman of Traditional Rulers Council said that the decision of the state government to site the airport in Ezza clan is a welcomed development which their communities are happy about.

“Those protesting against the locating of the Airport in Oruzor community are not from Ezza clan. This is because, no reasonable person can object to development no matter what. It is foolishness to do such,” the monarchs said.

Governor Umahi has already flagged off the construction of both the International Airport and Olympic stadium in the state.

Responding, Governor Umahi assured them that there was no going back on the project, and explained that work on the a irport would commence simultaneously with the enumeration of properties and persons likely to be displaced.

Umahi also assured them that government would pay adequate compensation to those who may be displaced by the construction the proposed airport.

He further promised that his administration would not relent in its commitment to dualizing the Abakaliki–Afikpo and Abakaliki–Enugu roads to further open up the state for investors.

“Work will be on while enumeration would be going on to compile the list of those to be compensated. We will within the limit of our resources find a way to resettle them”, Umahi promised.

Umahi said the proposed Airport is not for prestige as believed in some quarters but for business. Olympic stadium is good, there is no need to over flog it.

On why he decided to build an airport when Ebonyi is near Enugu with an international airport,, he explained that: “The airport is one of the most important programmes for this state. Yes, we have the Enugu airport but we are closer to Abia; quite a lot of us are closer to Abia State. This airport is not for prestige. It is for business.

“We believe that if we build the airport, we will have more customers than Enugu Airport and this is very important. And the location of the airport is about 70 minutes from Enugu airport. Moreover, we are building for tomorrow.

“What we are doing in Ebonyi; what I do consider is that there is need to prepare for tomorrow. A time will come when if you don’t build an airport now in Ebonyi State, you must build it tomorrow. I was in China and we saw a lot of high rise buildings and we asked what these are for? They said it is for the next children that will be born in the next 30 years. I came back and I said okay, I have to prepare for those who will be born at least, in the next 10 years and this is why we are building the airport”, the governor said.

Speaking further, Umahi said, “I am not going to rest on my oasis simply because I won my governorship re-election. My burden everyday is on how to develop Ebonyi State and make it the pride of the South East zone.

“What my administration is doing now is to give a face lift to Ebonyi State in every area. We cannot remain where we are presently and that is why we are making concerted effort to erase the memories of our past by expanding the frontiers of developmental initiatives”.

In a chat with South East Voice, SEV, the chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area, Mr. Henry Sunday Eze applauded Governor David Umahi for his commitment towards the development of the state, adding that with the construction of an Airport and Olympic Stadium in the state, Ebonyi will open up for more accelerated economic development and prosperity.

