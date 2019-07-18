DELTA PETITION TRIBUNAL: APC, Ogboru close case

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—ALL Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State and its governorship candidate for the March 9, 2019 election, Chief Great Ogboru, yesterday, closed their case, presenting 5,375,672 documented evidence at the state governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba.

Ogboru, who is challenging the declaration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had approached the tribunal with 20 witnesses and tendered volumes of documentary evidence.

Some of the documents include voters’ registers and result from polling units’ up to the state level (EC8A’s to EC8E’s) in proof of their case.

On his part, the 1st respondent, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa pleaded for time to enable them study, the case of the petitioners.

Okowa was supposed to open his defence, yesterday, but the Tribunal granted him 10 days following the plea of his counsel, insisting that his time starts running from July 17, 2019.

The Tribunal will re convene on July 23, 2019 based on the application of 1st respondent.

Vanguard