Death toll from CRUTECH cult clash now 3, as Police nab 3 suspects

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—Following renewed cult clash that claimed the life of a final year student of Electrical Engineering of Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH, three persons have been arrested.

Meanwhile, Vanguard learned that two more persons were also shot dead at Palm Street and popular Watt Market, all in Calabar South Local Government Area Monday evening, increasing the death toll to three.

Parading the suspects yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, said: “We got a tip-off on Monday at about 5:21p.m., that some suspected cultists were planning to rob and use the proceeds to fund reprisal attacks on rival cults, who killed their members.

“Men of Uwanse Police Division on surveillance were mobilised and the hoodlums on sighting the Police opened fire. Police responded and three suspects were arrested, with locally-made pistols, cartridge, and daggers recovered from them.

“They tried to escape when the policemen overpowered them. Investigation is ongoing after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.”

Vanguard