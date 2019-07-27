Dakore Egbuson, Tobi Bakre for ‘Lion King’ experience

By Ayo Onikoyi

Big Brother Naija star Tobi Bakre and actress Dakore Egbuson gave fans a wonderful time last Saturday, at the Lagos premiere of The Lion King movie.

The well-liked celebrities were recruited by the premium malt brand, Amstel Malta to give guests an opportunity to live their best lives at the premiere of one of 2019’s most anticipated movie releases.

Amstel Malta brought the jungle festival to life and with hundreds of fans in attendance, as well as Dakore Egbuson, Tobi Bakre, Enyinna Nwigwe, Timini Egbuson and Linda Ejiofor, everyone was refreshed with the premium malt drink.

The initiative is part of the brand’s efforts to nourish cinema goers and movie lovers, through sponsorships of movie premieres in different parts of the country.

Speaking on her experience at the event, Dakore, an AMVCA award winner for Best Actress in a comedy and TV series says, “The Lion King movie premiere gave me an opportunity to have a wonderful experience with my fellow jungle lovers and I’m sure everyone had a good time. “

“The Amstel Malta Jungle Festival was more than a movie premiere, it presented an opportunity for people to sit back and relax from all the Lagos hustle,” Tobi Bakre added.

The sponsorship of the Lion King movie premiere adds to Amstel Malta’s long list of exciting brand initiatives in 2019.

Vanguard