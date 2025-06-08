I can’t do without my wife – Tobi Bakre

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actor and media personality Tobi Bakre has opened up about the central role his wife and family play in his life, describing his wife as his anchor and confidant.

The suave, award-winning role interpreter made this known in an interview with Nollywire, where he also reflected on his role in Red Circle

Bakre has starred in several acclaimed Nollywood productions, including the gripping action film “Gangs of Lagos,” the blockbuster “Brotherhood,” and the hit series “The Blood Covenant.” His performances in these films have earned him widespread recognition and solidified his status as one of Nollywood’s leading men.

Speaking about his personal life, Bakre said: “I can’t do without my wife. I can’t do without my family. I can’t do without my kids. Right now in my life, my very inner circle is my wife and kids.”

The ex reality tv star also spoke about the importance of his extended family, including his siblings and brother-in-law, describing them as “very tight” and his “best friends.” But it was his wife who received the most touching praise.

“These are my everyday people, especially my wife. I don’t breathe without her. When something is up, she knows, she has a very good idea. She knows me in and out. There is communication even when we are not even communicating,” he shared.