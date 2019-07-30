By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday directed all persons or group of persons who created social media platforms in the name of Ebonyi State Government or his personal name to close them down before 12 midnight today.

In a press statement by the Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor on Social Media, Emmanuel Igwe, emphasised that such platforms should seize to exist.

ALSO READ:

He said the directive became pertinent having observed that people have converted such platforms as a medium for spreading falsehood and fake news adding that no sensible Government could ignore such development.

He, however, commended initiators of some of the platforms whom he said had a genuine intention of using them to promote the policies and programmes of his administration.

The statement further disclosed that the state government would before the end of the week launch official WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram account through which the general public could send and receive information.

“But in the interim, the only social media platforms recognised by Ebonyi State Government are ICT PLUS and EBBC SAIT/Fm WhatsApp platforms,” the statement added.

He further warned all concerned to comply with the directive as security agencies have been properly briefed to arrest and prosecute defaulters.

Vanguard