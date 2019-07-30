Breaking News
Translate

Close down media platforms in Ebonyi govt’s name before 12 midnight, Umahi orders

On 5:14 pmIn Newsby

By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday directed all persons or group of persons who created social media platforms in the name of Ebonyi State Government or his personal name to close them down before 12 midnight today.

Umahi, Ebonyi
David Umahi

In a press statement by the Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor on Social Media, Emmanuel Igwe, emphasised that such platforms should seize to exist.

ALSO READ: Gov Makinde inaugurates a 10-man committee to review projects, contracts awarded by Ajimobi

He said the directive became pertinent having observed that people have converted such platforms as a medium for spreading falsehood and fake news adding that no sensible Government could ignore such development.

He, however, commended initiators of some of the platforms whom he said had a genuine intention of using them to promote the policies and programmes of his administration.

The statement further disclosed that the state government would before the end of the week launch official WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram account through which the general public could send and receive information.

“But in the interim, the only social media platforms recognised by Ebonyi State Government are ICT PLUS and EBBC SAIT/Fm WhatsApp platforms,” the statement added.

He further warned all concerned to comply with the directive as security agencies have been properly briefed to arrest and prosecute defaulters.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.