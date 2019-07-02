Clean hands are healthy hands

By Sola Ogundipe

Skin on your hands can become discoloured, with an uneven, dull texture that is more revealing of age than wrinkles. The culprits: natural aging (skin gets thinner over time) and photo ageing (sun exposure causes age spots).

Daily, apply lotion which contains soothing aloe extract to protect skin. At night, three times a week at bedtime, pamper your hands. Exfoliate. Use a salt-based scrub like to remove dull skin.

Spot-treat. What works for your face will work for your hands too.

Dab on a facial brightening cream to fade dark spots. Moisturize. Apply a lotion rich in vitamins A, C and E, to restore and nourish skin overnight.

Handwashing can help prevent illness. It involves five simple and effective steps (Wet, Lather, Scrub, Rinse, Dry) you can take to reduce the spread of diarrheal and respiratory illness so you can stay healthy.

Take these steps to help protect yourself and others against the spread of germs.