Buhari approves Governing Council for AU-NEPAD

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the 13-member National Governing Council of the African Peer Review Mechanism APRM, naming Mallam Abba Ali as its Chairman and Princess Gloria Akobundu as Secretary of Council.

Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF in a statement Thursday in Abuja said the appointments take effect from 21st June, 2019.

“The African Peer Review Mechanism is a flagship programme of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development NEPAD. It is basically a mutually agreed instrument voluntarily acceded to by willing member states of the African Union AU. It was founded in 2003.

“The mechanism has as its main objective, the promotion and adoption of policies, standards and practices that will lead to political stability, high economic growth, sustainable development and accelerated regional and economic integration of Africa”, the statement said.

The Governing Council is one of the vital components, of the APRM leadership and management structure at country level in all member countries.

“It is the body that provides strategic policy direction for the implementation of the APRM Process”.