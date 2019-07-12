Breaking: Ten Nigerians escape from Indian jail

Ten Nigerians have, Thursday, broken an Indian jail and escaped, the country’s Business Standard has reported.

The report said the ten jail-break Nigerians are yet to be identified.

The Nigerians who were said to be detained in a prison in Noida, Uttar Pradesh in India escaped from the jailbut some of them, according to the report, have been rearrested.

The Nigerians were detained by Gautam Buddh Nagar police for allegedly involving in criminal activities and living in the national capital region without valid travel documents.

Their escape, according to the Additional Director General of Police of Meerut zone, “Some inmates escaped due to negligence of guard and some of them were later caught. Action being taken against staff whoever is responsible for it.”

Vanguard