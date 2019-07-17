Breaking: Produce electoral documents requested by PDP before 12: pm Thursday – Tribunal orders INEC

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Justice Mohammed Garba-led Presidential Election Tribunal has, Wednesday, ordered the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu to produce electoral documents requested by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.



The five-man panel of justices ordered that the documents must be produced before 12 noon on Thursday.

Lawyer to the PDP, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), had told the tribunal that, “We have made concerted efforts and we stated in the letters we wrote to them that we have it on good authority that they were instructed not to release the documents,”

Delivering the ruling, Justice Garba said, “I have seen from the record of the court that the INEC Chairman and the Resident Electoral Commission, Zamfara State, were duly served with subpoena issued on July 9, 2019, to produce documents named therein.

“The INEC chairman and the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Zamfara and the legal team representing them are under binding obligation to ensure that the orders contained in the subpoena are obeyed.”

Vanguard