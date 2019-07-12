[Breaking] Buhari vs Atiku: Tribunal adjourns as bandits attack, injure PDP’s witnesses

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Buhari vs Atiku: Some witnesses heading to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja to testify against President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have been attacked and injured by armed bandits.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, broke the news to the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-member panel tribunal, shortly before further hearing on their petition against the outcome of the February 23 presidential election was adjourned till Monday.

“My lords information we just got is that some of the witnesses we scheduled for this afternoon were waylaid by armed men while on their way. They were coming from Zamfara.

“This is a matter in which our witnesses are coming from far places”, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, told the court.

Corroborating the report, Atiku’s lead counsel, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, said: “To confirm, I was the one that was called on the phone and I had to repeatedly go outside to receive the call.

“I was told that some of them jumped into the bush and up till now most of them have not been seen while some were greatly injured.

“In the circumstance, we will continue on Monday”.

While adjoining the case, Justice Garba held: “For the information, you have given to this court, proceedings in this matter are hereby adjourned till July 15, Monday”.

The petitioners who have three more days to present their case, have so far called 36 witnesses that testified before the tribunal.

