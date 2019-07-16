 Breaking: Buhari presents own video to counter Atiku’s claim

By Nwafor Sunday

With the acceptance of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party’s video yesterday, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Tuesday stormed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja to present his own television VCD player to counter Atiku’s hypothesis.

The video clip proposed to be shown to the five-man tribunal led by Justice Mohammed Garba by Buhari’s legal team is intended to counter the four shown by Atiku on Monday.

The video clips however were about the controversial issue of electronic transmission of results of the last presidential election.

Details later: