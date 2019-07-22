Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Again Shiites clash with Police

On 2:48 pmIn News, Politicsby

By Nwafor Sunday

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Monday stormed Abuja to protest for what they called illegal detention of their leader, El-Zakzaky.

Recall that they (Shiites) had last week clashed with the Nigerian Police, which resulted to the death of some people.

Police confirm abduction of 4 expatriates in Kwara(Opens in a new browser tab)

In view of that, Police restricted all protests in Abuja to the Unity Fountain. But the group on Monday dared the Police, protesting and calling for the release of their leader El-Zakzaky in Abuja.

Details later:

Vanguard

See Photos bellow:

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.