Breaking: Again Shiites clash with Police

By Nwafor Sunday
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Monday stormed Abuja to protest for what they called illegal detention of their leader, El-Zakzaky.
Recall that they (Shiites) had last week clashed with the Nigerian Police, which resulted to the death of some people.
Police confirm abduction of 4 expatriates in Kwara(Opens in a new browser tab)
In view of that, Police restricted all protests in Abuja to the Unity Fountain. But the group on Monday dared the Police, protesting and calling for the release of their leader El-Zakzaky in Abuja.
Details later:
See Photos bellow: