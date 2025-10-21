Abuja Protest: Kanu’s lawyer, others chanted war songs, police tell court

Aloy Ejimakor

….gets order to remand them in Kuje prison till Friday

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – An Abuja Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Kuje, on Tuesday, remanded Mr. Alloy Ejimakor, a member of the legal team representing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in Kuje prison.

Ejimakor was remanded alongside Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel (otherwise known as Fineboy), and 10 others that were arrested while protesting for the unconditional release of the embattled IPOB leader.

Police, in the First Information Report, FIR, it filed before the court, alleged that the defendants, during the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest it said was held in disobedience to a court order, chanted war songs while disrupting the free flow of traffic.

It alleged that they engaged in criminal conspiracy, incited disturbance and disturbed public peace, offences punishable under sections 152, 114 and 113 of the Penal Code Law.

The charge against the defendants, read: “That on 20th day of October, 2025, you (1). Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, (2). Prince Emmnauel Kanu, (3). Joshua Emmanuel, (4). Bishop Wilson Anyalewechi, (5). Barrister Okere Kingdom Nnamdi, (6). Clinton Chimeneze, (7). Gabriel Joshua, (8). Isiaka Husseini, (9). Onyekachi Ferdinand. (10). Amadi Prince, (11). Edison Ojisom, and (12). Godwill Obiama, all male adults of FCT Abuja were arrested by a team of security agents in different locations within FCT while involving yourselves in inciting disturbance, and breach of public Peace in disobedience to a court Order, denying other citizens the freedom of movement, disrupting free flow of traffic while chanting war songs and requesting for the release of Nnamdi Kanu who is undergoing lawful trial at the Federal High Court in a manner that threatens National Security.

“You thereby committed the above mentioned offences.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard learned that though the defendants, who were taken to the court from a police detention facility, were docked, they could not take their plea owing to the absence of legal representation for them.

It was gathered that while one of the defendants, Okere Nnamdi, who is also a legal practitioner, elected to defend himself, Kanu’s counsel, Ejimakor, pleaded for a stand-down to enable their legal team to arrive.

Ejimakor’s plea was rejected by the court which adjourned the case till Friday.

A member of Kanu’s legal team who spoke to Vanguard on the ground of anonymity, said the case was already adjourned before they got to the court.

He further confirmed that a motion was swiftly filed for the defendants to be released on bail.

However, the lawyer decried that spirited attempts to serve the bail application on the police failed as his team was informed that the person that has the authority to accept the process, was not available.

“This is the unfortunate situation at the moment,” the lawyer lamented.

Police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, had in the aftermath of the protest that took place in Abuja and other parts of the country on Monday, confirmed the arrest of Kanu’s lawyer, brother and the 10 others.

“We arrested Nnamdi Kanu’s brother, his lawyer because they insisted on making way to the restricted areas. And not just two of them, six others were also arrested around Transcorp, and for this same reason. So we arrested a total of eight of them.

“They are currently at the state CID, and once we conclude our investigation, just like we said in our statement, that anybody who violated that court order would be arrested, diligently investigated and prosecuted.

“So once we conclude that, which we should tonight, then they’ll be prosecuted immediately, in less than 24 hours, they will be facing the court,” he told Channels Television on Monday.

It will be recalled that the Federal High Court in Abuja had last Friday, issued an exparte order that restrained the organisers of the protest, led by a former presidential candidate and activist, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, from proceeding with their plan to march to the Aso Rock Villa, being the seat of power and President Bola Tinubu’s abode, to demand for Kanu’s freedom.

The court, in the ruling that was delivered by Justice Mohammed Umar, banned the protesters from the Aso Rock Villa, the National Assembly and the Unity Fountain in Abuja.”

Kanu, who is answering to a seven-count terrorism charge, has been in custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, since 2021.