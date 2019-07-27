Boxing: I want to be world champion – Agbaje

By Jacob Ajom

Nigeria’s rising boxing star, Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje is a man in a hurry. At least his ring craft and the he speaks show how badly he wants to have a shot at the world title, in no distant future. At the last GOTv Boxing Night 19 last Sunday, the 23 year old pugilist outclassed the more experienced former ABU featherweight champion, Waidi “Skoro” Usman by unanimous decision.

He was awarded the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and a cash prize of N1million after being adjudged the best by journalists in attendance. The award was his second, after clinching the first at GOtv Boxing Night 16 held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium last year.

Speaking after a dominant performance against the former ABU champion, Agbaje said he could not wait to have a shot at the world title as he had proved his worth in the domestic scene. “Right now, nobody can stop me here, that is why they call me ‘Esepo’. Nobody can take my punches and survive. I want the world title,” he said.

Agbaje’s manager, Ajibade Ogunjokun said his ward, who turned professional in March 2018 would in the next one year take a shot at the world title. “Within the next 12 to 24 months, Taiwo Agbaje will become a world champion in one of the four belts available in his class,” Ogunjokun predicted, adding, “He is a phenomenal kid.”

The manager said Agbaje started boxing at the age of 6. “His elder brother was a boxer so he was introduced into the game at an early age. But turned professional last year.”

His relative inexperience would have been a big disincentive as his opponent on the night was a far more older and experienced national and ABU champion.

Agbaje interjected, “He is not more experienced that me. I fought for my in country in the amateur ranks, which he didn’t. I went to Junior Olympics in 2009, Commonwealth Games in 2010, All Africa Games in Maputo, Mozambique in 2011 and Commonwealth Games in India. I have represented Lagos severally and emerged national champion in national competitions.”

He said he never nursed any fear before he faced Skoro. “I was never afraid of him. I did not consider him special. The only person I am waiting for is the holder of the world title belt.”

He said he deliberately ‘kept’ Skoro in the ring, punish him and to make him feel his punching power. “I did not knock him out so that he will know why my friends and foes call me Esepo. Now he knows better.”

On his background, Agbaje said, “I grew up in Mushin and I want to correct the impression that everyone who lives in Mushin is a tout. I want to prove that there is also talent, lots of talent in Mushin. I am a proud Mushin boy.”

The crowd of fans who thronged the Indoor Sports Hall of the National stadium, Lagos streamed out, leaving the hall half empty, after Agbaje’s entertaining fight. He is indeed a crowd puller as his fans provided a carnival-like atmosphere while they lasted in the hall. “They all love my fights and like watching me entertain. It is a relationship that has evolved over the years. I owe them a lot.”

Vanguard