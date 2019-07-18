Big Brother Babes

By Tolulope Abereoje

The fourth edition of popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija which kicked off on the 30th of June, 2019, saw 21 contestants, consisting of 10 men and 11 ladies, has so far been generating a lot of buzz on social media and among fans who had anticipated the show with high expectations.

Khafi, Ella, Avala, Kimoprah, Jackie, Isilomo, Esther, Thelma, Diane, Mercy and Tacha were the ladies that made it into the house with this year’s edition tagged Pepper Dem, and going by the theme and a N60 million grand prize in the waiting, a lot of hotness and pepper have been brought to the fore, most especially by the ladies.

Following the surprise eviction of 30-year-old Avala and 27-year-old Isilomo in the first week of the show because they had the least Bet9ja coins (which is the first time in the history of the show that housemates get evicted in the first week), the housemates have been on their toes and the drama in the house has been on an all new high, especially with the frequent arguments between Thelma and Esther.

Self acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter and entrepreneur, Tacha however, had some good news come in for her as her Instagram page @symply_tacha which boasts of over 400,000 followers got a verified badge which has made her the first female housemate in the 2019 edition to get verified.

More ladies, Ella, Kimoprah, Tacha, Mercy and one male, Sir Dee have been put up for eviction this week and we can only but hope our ladies survive this week and subsequent week and perhaps, for the first time have a female win the Big Brother Naija Grand Prize.

Vanguard