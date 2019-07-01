Bauchi needs Ruga project, Gov Mohammed tells Buhari

Meets with Buhari at Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – DESPITE the controversy over the establishment of Ruga settlements for the Fulani by the Federal Government, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Monday said that the people of the state were entirely in support of the project.

The Bauchi State Governor explained that the Ruga project which the Federal Government recently said was voluntary for states that indicate interest in it, will help address issues of insecurity.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, the former Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister said that Bauchi State needed the Ruga project because the population of the state currently was about 60 to 70 percent Fulani.

He said that Bauchi State will always key into any federal government projects, adding, “60 or 70 percent of the population in Bauchi are Fulanis and therefore we must leverage on all these.”

The governor who said that he will not be Abuja governor as he would always be with his people said that he was at the villa to confer with the President on some of the insecurity challenges facing the state.

“We have illiteracy, insurgency and so many things that are bombarding us in terms of social challenges and security challenges. Definitely we will do that,” he said.

He said Bauchi State loves President Buhari more than any state in Nigeria, because, “The President is there for all of us, he is not a partisan President.”

Though he was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Mohammed said, “I am the leader of the people many consider more APC than PDP.”

He said the state will continue to support the Federal Government because, “There are issues that are within us and there are issues that are beyond our capacity. Therefore, we must establish partnership. I have come to discuss very serious issues concerning Bauchi because people in Bauchi have given me that leadership.

“I must establish relationship with the Federal Government because of the serious challenges that we have, challenges in development, social issues and security issues.”

The pilot states for the implementation of Ruga projects are Sokoto, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kogi, Taraba, Katsina, Plateau, Kebbi, Zamfara and Niger.