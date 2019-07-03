Badeh’s killing has no political undertone, says probe panel

*Parades 15 suspects linked to gruesome murder of ex-Defence Chief

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE special investigative panel set up by the federal government to probe the circumstances that led to the death of the former Chief of Defence Staff,Air Chief Marshal Alex Baden,on December 20,2018,Wednesday, ruled out political inclination in his death.

The committee, led by Major General Bamidele Shafa,while parading the 15 suspects arrested out of the 20 found in connection with the death of the Nigerian 4-star General,insisted that there was no political undertone in the murder.

It,however, said its finding revealed that the action of the suspects was purely an armed robbery incidence, as the suspects only went for money and other material things in the vehicle driven by the late Baden after his death.

Badeh,who has since been buried by the military authorities, was shot on the fateful day by the suspected assailants near Keffi, while returning from his farm,said to be located at Gitata Village, in Panda Development Area of Nasarawa State.

Details coming….