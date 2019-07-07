Await His perfection

By Funmi Komolafe

One of the names of our Lord Jesus Christ is Master. Many times in the Holy Bible, his disciples and other people were recorded as calling him Master. When the disciples saw the glory of the Lord when they accompanied him to a mountain, Peter said, in Mark 9 vs. 5 “ And Peter answered and said to Jesus, Master, it is good for us to be here: and let us make three tabernacles; one for thee, and one for Moses, and one for Elias”.

When the disciples were also faced with a threatening storm, hear what they said as recorded in Luke 8 vs. 24 “ And they came to him, and awoke him, saying, Master, master, we perish. Then he arose, and rebuked the wind and the raging of the water: and they ceased, and there was a calm”.

In the name of Jesus every raging storm in your life will cease this season in the name of Jesus.

So why was Jesus called Master? Who is a master? Master as a noun, is defined as “one who directs the work of others”. To master is to “ get on top of; deal with successfully”.

For our purpose, these two definitions suffice.

Brethren, if indeed you accept Jesus as your Master, then you know you have a relationship with a personality that can get on top of that situation you are going through.

Let’s consider this situation, assuming you are an employee in a one-man business or even in a government office. The one who supervises you is your master. Suddenly, you come up with an idea that you think is best for the office and you present it to your boss. He looks at it and says KIV- Keep in view. Would you then begin to hurry him up to accept and implement that proposal? Not likely. You either wait patiently for your boss to bring it up again or look for the best mood of your boss to represent it with a more convincing argument.

It is a similar situation, when dealing with spiritual matters; we cannot hurry up the Lord. If you believe he is the Master, then your faith should rise to the level that you are convinced that he will perfect all that’s yours.

Our assurance is confirmed by the Psalmist in Psalm 19 vs. 7 “ The law of the LORD is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the LORD is sure, making wise the simple”.

The Master, the perfect Master, when he takes charge of your situation, you are bound to have a testimony.

Why should anyone continue to feel frustrated with a challenge? As human beings, we sometimes feel that way but we should be able to resist that feeling and not allow it to become a permanent feature of our daily life.

For someone out there, who has done everything humanly possible and has not been able to produce a biological child after years of marriage, the solution is not weeping. It is not nagging. It shouldn’t be hatred for your in-laws, your relations or friends, who are putting you under pressure, or even your doctor who has not been able to help you achieve pregnancy.

Matthew 5 vs. 48 gives us a piece of advice: “ Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect”. To be perfect in this sense is to be patient and trust the Master.

James 1 vs. 4 is my authority. “ But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing”. Do a few minutes of reflection on this Bible passage and you will realize that very soon, that challenge will be over if you are patient and you decide to walk perfectly with the Lord.

If you truly have a relationship with the Master, doubt will not exist in your mind. You will begin to see the imminent day of your testimony.

In the course of my interaction with ladies, I have come across, many ladies whose marriages have broken up because, the man was impatient due to pressure from his relations, especially mothers.

This is quite unfortunate but we should always remember that there is a God of restoration.

I’ll share with you the testimony of a young lady who was married but had a delay in child bearing. Unknown to the couple, relations who didn’t want the man to marry her had sneaked into their home and stolen her under wear. They continued to live together but the man’s relations began to ask him to walk out of the marriage. Eventually, he did and the lady was left dejected and frustrated.

She moved to her friend’s apartment. After about a year or so, a man proposed to her but she turned him down because she believed she would be unable to bear children. Eventually, she was persuaded to marry the man. They got married and she told the man why her first marriage broke up. Both then resolved to move closer to the Master, Jesus.

In the course of a deliverance service a word of knowledge was released that a woman’s under pants had been taken to a shrine to prevent her from having children. She fell under the anointing. Within a short while, she got pregnant and gave birth to a set of twins, a boy and a girl.

Brethren, the shock of the man who left her is better imagined. He heard the news.

In the name of Jesus, all those who have written you off, will hear good news about you very soon. The Holy Bible tells us what our state of mind should be when we are in a relationship with the Lord.

Ist John 4 vs. 18 states: “ There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love”.

If you indeed love Jesus the Master, the Messiah, fear will not have a place in your heart. Those who allow fear to dominate their hearts have unwittingly submitted to the devil and his demons.

2nd Timothy 1 vs. 7 “ For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind”.

Beloved, whatever it is that we are going through, we need to be confident that we have a Master who towers above ALL challenges. Or have you heard that there was or is any challenge that God cannot turn to a testimony? I can confidently tell you there is NONE.

The holy Bible in James 1 vs. 6-7 gives a piece of advice. It states “ But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not that man think that he shall receive anything of the Lord. A double minded man is unstable in all his ways”.

An unstable mind cannot be confident. A person in such a condition cannot trust anybody let alone the Master. He will therefore be impatient and this may lead him or her to sink deeper with the challenge.

Brethren, in this month of perfection, July, the Lord will perfect everything that is ours in the name of Jesus.

In every situation that human efforts have failed, the Master’s mercy will show up and your testimony will manifest.

I pray that God grants you and I special favour this month in Jesus name.

Shalom!