Attack on Adeboye unfair, says PFN

By Gabriel Enogholase

PRESIDENT of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude has said that those calling for the suspension of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye for not taking a stance on RUGA and Leah Sharibu’s abduction and other national issues were ill-advised.

The PFN President, who spoke with journalists, said: “I think the suggestion for Pastor Enoch Adeboye to be suspended by the PFN is ill-advised. While PFN respects the rights of the people to protest, but we think that protests should be done justly and those who embarked on protests should conduct their investigation properly before embarking on same.

“While acknowledging the right to protest, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) appreciates the concern by the group but it must note that its action will be better achieved, if directed at the appropriate quarters and not persons and organizations that have already highly invested in the process of bringing resolution to the issues raised”.

The PFN president said those who were accusing Adeboye of complicity were not abreast with the realities on ground and how often he has stood up against injustice and how much he has contributed to the rehabilitations of the victims of insurgency in the country.

Continuing, Omobude noted the concerns of the protesters organized by some musicians, asking Pastor Adeboye to speak up against injustice, saying: “For the avoidance of doubt and confusion that might have precipitated the unfortunate action embarked upon by this group, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) wishes to set the record straight with respect to the following.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God is a founding member of the PFN and has remained loyal, active and supportive of all her actions and activities. Pastor Enoch Adeboye, founding father in his own right, is a past president of the PFN, having led the fellowship from 1992-1995. He remains an active member of the national advisory council, the apex administrative organ of the fellowship.

“Pastor Adeboye has been a part of the visioning and policy formulation process of the PFN, signing on to all the statements issued by the PFN on issues of national affairs. On the issues of concern to the group, Pastor Adeboye’s positions are exactly as have been canvassed, on numerous occasions, by the PFN.

”The PFN, in private and public statements, has spoken out on the state of insecurity in the country, vigorously campaigned for the release of Leah Sharibu, engaging with the government to underline her serious concern about these issues. Pastor Adeboye continues to play a leading role in all our private and public engagements with the government over these issues.

”Pastor Adeboye and the Redeemed Christian Church of God are very loyal, dedicated and committed members of PFN. You know that the PFN has been very vocal in national issues and calling that PFN does,” Omobude stated.