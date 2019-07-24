Artificial intelligence, data analysis, others to shape petroleum industry — SPE

THE organisers of the Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE), the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria, has said that the petroleum industry was moving towards the advancement of artificial intelligence, big data as well as mobile technology.

It added that the 2019 edition of the conference promises to be bigger and innovative, adding that the 3-day event was planned to encourage broader participation of key stakeholders in the midstream and downstream sectors of the petroleum industry.

Disclosing this year’s theme, “Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Mobile Technology: Changing the Future of the Energy Industry”, the Council Chairman (SPE) Nigeria, Mr Debo Fagbami, said NAICE has always supported and continues to support participation from the midstream and downstream sectors.

He said: “Other sectors like Banking and other financial services have been fully integrated into our NAICE programme of activities. This year, we would be having quite a number of power-packed panel discussants trashing out issues in the area of AI and big data and quite a few of these discussants would be coming from the financial services sector.”

According to him, NAICE, over the years, has grown to become the largest upstream Oil and Gas event in Africa, attracting industry regulators, high-level government officials, petroleum technology professionals and other key oil and gas industry stakeholders.

He said: “NAICE has held annually since inception in 1976 with a focus on collecting and encouraging the dissemination of technical knowledge and technologies related to the oil and gas industry, as well as to provide an exploration and production market place for Sub-Sahara Africa, Fagbami said the 43rd edition will hold from August 5 – 7, 2019 in Lagos.

“SPE and NAICE continue to break new ground and explore blue ocean territory and our team of volunteers will always come up with innovative programmes and activities designed to share technical knowledge and provide avenues for professionals to develop their technical expertise.”