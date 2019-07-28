AITEO restates commitment to AITEO Cup sponsorship

Impressed with the standard of play and organisation of the 2019 AITEO Cup, which ended yesterday in Kaduna, leading energy group, AITEO has restated its commitment to the sponsorship of subsequent editions of the oldest football competition in the country.

Ina statement, the Executive Vice Chairman of AITEO Group, Benedict Peters said the firm’s delight in contributing to t football development in Nigeria through its sponsorship of the Aiteo Cup

According to Peters, ”We are most grateful for the opportunity to support national sports and a hallowed competition that continues to pass the test of time. This year has been a learning curve but I have the deepest assurances of my board that Aiteo Cup will only grow and like all fans, we look forward to more scintillating next editions.”

Yesterday’s men final match between Kano Pillars and Niger Tornadoes was watched by more than s 16,000 fans inside the packed Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna. In the women’s final, Rivers Angels were defeated on penalties by Nassarawa Amazons.

Aiteo is the official Optimum partner of the Nigerian football federation (NFF). The partnership started May 1, 2017 for a tenure of five years with an initial option of a one-year extension. Aiteo is the official host of the Aiteo NFF Awards, inaugurated in 2018.

Vanguard