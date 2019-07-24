Air Force loses 2 personnel to bandits in Kaduna ambush

By Joseph Erunke

Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has lost two of its personnel, an officer and an aircraftman, in an ambush laid against troops of 271 Detachment, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna by armed bandits.

The two personnel reportedly died while clearing the ambush laid for them by the bandits at Kawan Pole Waya, about 20 kilometres from Birnin Gwari along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

NAF, in a statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, yesterday, gave the names of the two victims as Flying Officer Abdulrahman Bayero and Aircraftman Saidu Bawa.

The full statement read: “Troops of 271 Nigerian Air Force, NAF, Detachment, Birnin Gwari on Monday, at about 5 p.m., dismounted an ambush set up by armed bandits at Kawan Pole Waya, about 20km from Birnin Gwari along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

“The gallant troops were able to fight their way through the ambush to the side of Birnin Gwari and called for reinforcement.

“Unfortunately, two NAF personnel paid the supreme price in the process. The personnel, Flying Officer Abdulrahman Bayero, and Aircraftman Saidu Bawa are scheduled to be buried today (yesterday) in accordance with Islamic rites.

“Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the families of the fallen heroes and prays that the Almighty grants their souls peaceful repose.”

Vanguard