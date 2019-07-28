AFN picks Okagbare, others despite Kaduna trial bluff

Foreign-based athletes who shunned the All Africa Games and World Championships trial, which was rounded off in Kaduna yesterday, have made the list of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria team to the All Africa Games starting August 19 in Rabat Morocco.

The elite athletes who are the country’s main hope of winning medals at the AAG and the World Championships that follows, decided to skip the trial citing failure to pay their outstanding allowances and ticket refunds from previous engagements.

The list of 51 released yesterday include Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amu, Ese Brume, Doreen Amata, Divine Oduduru, Ogho-Oghene Egwero, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi all who stayed away from the trials.

“There was no way we could have overlooked the value they would add to the team. And so it was decided to use their performances arrive at the decision to include them,” said AFN board member Brown Ebewele.

The highlights of the events at the trial saw up and coming Usheoritse Itsekiri claiming a sprint double. He clocked 10.23 seconds in the 100m and 20.97 in the 200m. It would have been interesting to see him test his might against Oduduru who has the African fastest times in the sprints this so far.

Enock Adegoke and Seye Ogunlewe were on hand to provide some competition. Adegoke clocked 10.25 seconds while Ogunlewe finished 10.27seconds.