AFCON: Awka fans offer tips for victory over Cameroon

Some soccer enthusiasts in Awka, the Anambra state capital, have expressed confidence that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will soar above the Lions of Cameroon in their second round match in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The fans said the Gernort Rohr-led technical crew must effect necessary changes, while the players must approach the game with “can do spirit’’ for them to advance beyond that stage.

Jude Atupulazi, an Awka-based newspaper editor said all they needed was strong commitment which had been lacking in them.

Atupulazi said the Cameroonians were a strong team which required a Super Eagles side that is physically fit and mentally alert.

He recommended that Ahmed Musa should start the match as to keep the Cameroonians busy at their rear from the blast of the whistle.

“Let them show enough hunger, they should just jettison their big boy mentality and fight like wounded Lions.

“Mikel Obi is in his last legs as seen in matches he played, we need strength and mobility, and Mikel doesn’t offer that, we also need the combination of Musa and Odion Ighalo in front.

“The coach can also befuddle the opposition by playing Musa just behind the striker so as to speed up the attack and benefit from his pace and directness, while flanks can now be manned by Samuel Chukwueze and Samuel Kalu,” he said.

Abuchi Onwumelu, on his part, said Nigeria had a rich history with Cameroon on the pitch of football and advised the bench to study the video of matches involving the two teams as there were lessons to learn from them.

Onwumelu said the lions were largely a physical side and recommended that Rohr should field the toughest players in the various departments of the team.

He said Musa should be made to start from the bench to run riot on Cameroonians who were likely to be tired in the second half.

“Rohr and his team should watch the clips of Nigeria versus Cameroon Nations Cup finals (Ghana/Nigeria 2000) and also Nigeria vs Cameroon Nations Cup Quarter-finals match (Tunisia 2004).

“Let the coaching crew find out why we lost the final against Cameroon in 2000 and why we defeated them in Tunisia 2004.

“They should start from known to the unknown, the Lions of Cameroon, as a team, have maintained that pattern of play till date,” he said.

Onwumelu described Mikel as big match player who should be in the game while endorsing Akpeyi to man the goal post.

“Mikel is a big game player, he is still very important in the game and I am sure he will not disappoint.

“We are playing against highly physical team, we need to unleash skillful but physical players against them because they are likely to bulldoze their way into our 18 yard box.

“I will like to see team against Lions built around Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon and Mikel in the midfield with Troost Ekong, Kenneth Emeruo , Olaoluwa Aina and Shehu Abdulahi (if fit) in the defense,” he said.

Also, Ikem Asika, an ace broadcaster, said comparatively, the Cameroonian Lions are better than their Nigerian counterparts and warned that Rohr should not take his experiments in the match against them.

Asika, a seasoned sports journalist, regretted that Rohr neglected the domestic league that is replete with players with raw energy and skill which would have made the game a walk over for Super Eagles.

He corroborated the views of Atupulazi and Onwumelu that there should not be big man mentality in the game and that only the fit should be fielded.

“The Cameroonians are the better side no doubt, my concern is that our manager Rohr should stop experimenting and field the players that are mentally and physically prepared for the match.

“Anything short of that will see us say good bye to Egypt 2019, it is a pity that Rohr has no respect for our league because in all our past successes, there were our league inputs,” he said. (NAN)