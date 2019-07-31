Adjogbe tasks host communities to support NDDC contractors

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—ACTING Executive Director, Projects of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Samuel Adjogbe, has told host communities to support the commission’s contractors for efficient projects delivery.’

Adjogbe made the remark when the leaders and elders of Urevwe community in Evwreni Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State paid him a courtesy call at his country home.

He said: “Communities in which NDDC projects have been sited must offer a receptive platform for contractors to aid optimum delivery of projects.”

Thanking the delegation for the visit on behalf of himself and the current management of the commission, Adjogbe also reiterated the need for sustainable peace in the Niger Delta region.

He called on the people of the region to shun ill wills, infighting and disunity, adding: “Peace must be given a chance and the support of host community leaders must be brought to bear in our quest to attain sustainable development of the region.”

Speaking on behalf of Urevwe community, spokesman of the community, Elder Agbevere Edema, commended the Buhari-led administration’s deliberate effort to develop the Niger Delta, acknowledging that the impact of NDDC was being felt in the Niger Delta region.

Edema said: “Urevwe community alongside a whole lot of other communities can now boast of good road networks, solar streetlights and stable electricity courtesy of the NDDC.

“The spate of development under the present NDDC wherein Adjogbe is serving as acting Executive Director Projects is commendable.”

