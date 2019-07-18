A’Court upholds Anaughe as APC candidate for Ughelli II

By Onozure Dania

THE Court of Appeal, Benin-City, Edo State, has upheld the ruling of the Federal High Court, Benin-City, Edo State, upholding the candidacy of Moses Anaughe as the valid candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for Ughelli North constituency II in the 2019 general election.

Justice Awotoye in the ruling on behalf of the 3-man panel, also dismissed the appeal by an aspirant of the party, Chief Jaro Egbo for lacking in merit.

Egbo had approached the court seeking the nullification of the May 8, ruling of the lower court which earlier nullified his candidacy.

Justice A. A. Demi-Ajayi of the Federal High Court II, Benin-City in her ruling, had stated that the plaintiff, Moses Anaughe won the APC primary conducted on October 5, 2018 but his name was “illegally substituted” for Egbo and awarded a cost of N100,000 in favour of the plaintiff against the APC and Egbo, both of who are 1st and 3rd defendants respectively.

Speaking on the ruling, counsel to the plaintiff, Adegho Ochuko, said: “The Court of Appeal has upheld the judgment by the lower court in its totality. The appeal was dismissed meaning that it lacks merit.”

Also speaking, counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Andrew Ubido who held brief for S.A Kargbo, said: “Not satisfied with the ruling of the lower court, the appellant approached the court for redress but the Court of Appeal affirmed the judgment of the lower court and dismissed his case.”

Also reacting, Anaughe said: “The court has again confirmed my victory and I want to use this opportunity to tell Egbo to stop wasting his time and mine and to enable me concentrate on the job at hand.”

Vanguard