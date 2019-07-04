4 Enugu prisons inmates graduate from NOUN

By Chunedu Adonu

ENUGU—FOUR prison inmates serving different jail terms at the Enugu Maximum Prisons , yesterday, received their degree certificates after their graduation from National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN.

Speaking at the graduation, Controller of Prisons, Enugu State Command, Mr. Ndubuisi Ogbodo, said prison serves as a place for reformation and that NOUN Enugu Prison Study Centre had produced many graduates since inception in 2011.

He added: “This programme is playing a pivotal role to ensure that inmates are reformed and rehabilitated. Some inmates, who graduated from the programme, were released recently during the visit of the Presidential Committee on Prison De-congestion, because they were found to be fit for re-integration into the society.”

Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Abdalla Adamu, who was represented at the occasion by Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Professor Justice Shokefun, said the university runs an open door policy and enjoined those yet to enrol to do so as all the programmes are tuition free.

“What we are doing today is presentation of certificate because we have already held convocation for the graduates in March this year,” he explained.

In his closing remark, Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, urged inmates to utilise the opportunity given to them by NOUN to get degree certificates, while serving in prison.

Vanguard