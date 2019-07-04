4 arraigned for stealing 4 minibuses

By Shina Abubakar

A septuagenarian, Sulaiman Iyanda, was, yesterday, arraigned with three others before an Osogbo Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing four minibuses, popularly known as korope, worth N6 million.

The other accused are Gbenga Ajibise, 37; Tiamiyu Easily, 45, and Alabi Sunday, 30.

The charge sheet read in the court alleged that Gbenga Ajibade and Tiamiyu Wasiu stole a minibus with number plates BKN 557 XA, belonging to one Mustapha Sheriff at Ogo-Oluwa area of Osogbo.

It added that the bus was stolen on June 24.

The two accused persons were also alleged to have stolen another minibus with number plates GNN 451 XC, property of one Adebusuyi Kehinde at Odi-Olowo area of the state capital on July 7.

The duo also, according to the charge sheet, stole another bus with number plates KAK 82 YQ, belonging to Taiwo Adebayo at Agowande area of Osogbo.

According to the charge, Suleiman Iyanda and Alabi Sunday received four stolen Suzuki minibuses from Gbenga Ajibade and Tiamiyu Wasiu.

The offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 516, 390(9) and 427 of the State Criminal Law.

The four accused persons pleaded not guilty to the five-count charges preferred against them.

Counsel to the accused, Kazeem Badmus, prayed the court to grant the accused persons bail in the most liberal terms.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the bail prayer, adding that the accused were living, and arrested, outside the state. He added that Gbenga Ajibade is an ex-convict.

The prosecutor said they may abscond if granted bail.

The magistrate, Mrs Rofiat Olayemi, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

The matter was adjourned till August 26 for hearing.

Vanguard