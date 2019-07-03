3 vessel crew members docked for allegedly stealing N8.4m PMS

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—Three crew members of a ship, who allegedly stole 8000 litres of petroleum products worth N8.4 million, were yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Igbosere.

The defendants Obinna Dimkpa, 44; Joseph Bribebe, 55 and Adetu Olatunde, 41, were arraigned alongside a boat operator, John Aworetan, 30.

The defendants, whose addresses were not given, are facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing, preferred against them by the Police.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Francis Igbinosa, had told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences between September 2017 and July 6, 2019, at Offshore Anchorage, Lagos.

He said the defendants stole 8000 litres of petroleum products (AGO) valued at N8.4 million, property of one Mr. Goke Ojo.

Igbinosa said the defendants loaded the AGO into a boat and took it to an unknown destination without the knowledge of the complainant.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed are punishable under Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, they pleaded not guilty to the charge against them.

Magistrate F. F. George granted them bail in the sum of N500, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government and adjourned the case until July 29 for mention.