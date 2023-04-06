Conductor docked for allegedly stealing employer’s bus

A 23- year-old bus conductor, Promise Ulonnaya, was on Thursday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his employer’s vehicle worth N4million.

The defendant, who resides in Oshodi , Lagos is charged with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Raphael Donny, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb.2 at 11 Osho St., Oshodi, Lagos.

Donny said that the defendant, conspired with the driver who had earlier been arraigned and stole their employer’s bus `Mr Lawal Kazeem’ worth N4million.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. O Odubayo, admitted the defendant to bail of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

Odubayo adjourned the case until April 24 for mention