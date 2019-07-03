3 herdsmen arrested over murder of Ogun farmer

By Evelyn Usman & Daud Olatunji

Three herdsmen are currently cooling their heels in the custody of the Police in Ogun State, over their alleged involvement in the murder of a 40-year-old farmer, Rafiu Sowemimo, in Alabata, Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

Trouble started for the deceased, when the herdsmen, who were grazing their cattle, entered his farm in Adao village and destroyed his crops.

He was said to have challenged them on why they brought their cows to his farm.

This led to an argument, which degenerated into a scuffle during which he was allegedly stabbed and died before help could come.

Police story

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said: “On receiving the information, Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, and that of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, to move to the scene and ensure that the culprits were brought to book.

“In compliance with the Commissioner’s directive, the officers led other policemen to the scene and with information from the natives, they were able to arrest the three herders, who perpetrated the crime.

“The arrested suspects are Muhammed Adamu, Saliu Ismail and Saliu Adamu.

“Meanwhile, Makama visited the village to condole with the family of the deceased and ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Homicide Section of the SCIID for proper investigation and prosecution.”

