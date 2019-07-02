2 corpses recovered from rubble of collapse building in Delta

By Perez Brisibe

ABRAKA—THE remains of two of the labourers, who died in the three-storey building that collapsed in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday, have been recovered.

Sources at the scene of the incident disclosed that six other workers who were brought in from Cotonou, Benin, had escaped from the building when it came down.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the labourers had been resident at the building, which was still undergoing construction when it came down.

Findings by Vanguard revealed that the building, which is owned by a traditional chief from Oruarivie-Abraka Kingdom and popular hotelier, Christopher Onojatanure, is meant to be an annex of an already existing hotel in the university community.

Owner of the building, Christopher Onojatanure, while expressing dismay at the scene of the incident, said he was shocked over the collapse.

Vanguard