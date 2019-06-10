Zimbabwe was a good test for Eagles — Rohr

Manager Gernot Rohr has insisted that the Super Eagles performed well in their pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly against Zimbabwe on Saturday despite the unfavorable weather conditions.

The Super Eagles laboured to a goalless draw at home to the Warriors and Rohr has picked out a few positives from the game – the return of Mikel and the clean sheet posted by goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

‘’There was so much rain but we had to adapt to these conditions and I think it won’t be the same in Egypt normally. It will be dry and hot,’’ Rohr told reporters at the post-match press conference.

‘’For the first time in Nigeria, I was cold on the sidelines and I had to jump. All the players that played deserve congratulations because it is not easy to play good football in these conditions but they tried.

‘’They did well, had opportunities to score a goal, we did not. Today our objective was to reintegrate our captain, not to concede a goal, the foundation must be solid which was the case in the defense.

‘’Some of our players are missing like Ndidi, like Shehu, like Ekong first half, Musa. I am very happy about this match because it was a good test for us.’’

The Super Eagles held a recovery session at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Sunday morning ahead of their trip to Egypt.