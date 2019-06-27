Youths task Wike on security, empowerment

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—EMOLGA Youth Movement, EYM, in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State has tasked the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to put in more efforts in the protection of lives and property of the people of the council.

The youth body also called on Governor Wike to provide avenues through which youths of the states and the council in particular would be meaningfully engaged to keep them away from crime.

Recall that Emohua council has been in the news following rise in cult related activities, including kidnappings, especially on the East-West Road.

In a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, the leader of the body, Mr Fortune Onigwe, expressed worry over the level of criminal activities in the council, calling for intensified efforts by the state government and security agencies to return sanity in the area.

Onigwe commended Governor Wike and security agencies for working together in ensuring the release of the four corps members and other 18 passengers that were abducted in the area.

He said: “We condemn the recent abduction of 18 passengers on the East West Road in Emohua council.”

We also thank the governor for partnering the security agencies in securing the release of the four Corp members on their assignment to Rivers State.”

“We also encourage the governor and security agencies to do more to protect lives and properties in our state.”