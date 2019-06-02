What Nigerians should expect in Buhari’s second term – Prophet Udensi

Prophet Udensi Godlove of Land of Oil Prophetic Ministry (AKA Hill of the Lord), Lagos State, has revealed what Nigerians should expect under the newly-inaugurated second term government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The cleric gained national prominence in June 2018, when he in a viral audio message prophesied the Otedola Bridge tanker explosion where nine persons were roasted to death and more than 54 vehicles burnt to ashes along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He also warned Nigerians to pray and avoid traveling out of Lagos on some certain days because of a looming disaster.

In May 2018, during a recent interview, the outspoken cleric had prophesied that President Muhammadu Buhari was going to win his second term against all odds. His prophesy, however, sparked mixed reactions from some quarters.

“2019 is going to be very interesting. By the Grace of God I have watched the election twice, the election day, after the election and the result of the election.

“You know in 2015, there was a lot of tension before the main elections is as if Nigeria was going was going to break, in fact, there will be tension everywhere but along the line, the storm will just disappear.

“There is something you have to learn about Nigeria, they are can shout but are afraid to die.

“I see a few candidates coming up by the end peace will reign. There would be cold war, but there won’t be battle. There is no cause for alarm.

“Power changing hand? No, power will only change hand if the president decides to withdraw his candidacy from the race; apart from that I don’t see any power changing hand,” he had said.

Speaking with our reporter on Friday from Lagos, headquarters of his ministry, the cleric said the new government would favour Nigerians.

His words, “By the special Grace of God, we thank God almighty who is not a liar. At first when I prophesied that Buhari was going to win in the month of May 2018 when I visited Abuja, a lot of people castigated me even fathers faith attacked me that it was not going to happen that they were going to change the change.

“I told them that God is not a respecter of person, that Buhari was going to win and some of them were forced to even withdraw their invitation after fixing programmes with me.

“Like I said, God is not a respecter of person and God does not lie. Once have I heard but twice have it been spoken that all power belongs to God. And by the grace of God, Buhari is the president of Nigeria for another four years,” he said.

Asked on what Nigerians should expect under the new government, Prophet Udensi said, “I want to encourage everyone to support this new administration tagged Next Level. It is going to be a positive next level because God had shown me. It is going to be very bright for Nigerians. Let us keep faith in God and support this administration and everything would turn out to be good. God bless you.”

