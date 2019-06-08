By Evelyn Usman

Most Nigerians and mobile phone users all over the globe usually lock their phones , thereby making it difficult for anyone to have access to information in them, particularly their account details.

But a suspected telephone hacker who was arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Ladipo, Lagos, has revealed that such measure does not prevent him and his likes from gaining access into any bank account if they laid their hands on such phones.

Surprisingly, the 31-year-old suspect, Dare Oladimeji, is a Senior Secondary School Certificate holder.

In this interview with Crime Guard, Oladimeji, a footballer, who just returned from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, having concluded his two years contract with ALAIN FC, said hacking into bank accounts through phones , had nothing to do with being a graduate.

Arrest

Some suspected members of his gang as gathered, had earlier been arrested and charged to court. He was tracked to Idi-Oro area of Lagos, during investigation into the withdrawal of N200,000 from a victim’s account .

Asked if he had any connivance with bank staff, he shook his head, stating rather , that he got the necessary details from Google Chrome.

He boasted that money could be withdrawn from account through stolen sim card, no matter the code used to prevent one from accessing the phone.

Hear him: “I work on sim cards to get money. When I lay my hands on any sim card, I would slot it into any small phone that is not adroid. When that is done, I would press a code which brings out the list of banks the owner of the sim uses.

“For example, if the person is using GTB, I will proceed with the normal code of *37*100#. If the person has money , we would use it to buy recharge card to confirm how much the owner has, through the debit alert that would pop in to reveal the balance. Thereafter, we would transfer the money into donors accounts, from where we would withdraw the money”.

Asked what happens if phone is locked, he said, “ Locking of phones with password does not stop me from hacking into any account, as long as I can lay my hands on the sim card. All I need to do is to remove the sim and slot it into a small phone.

“The only thing that can prevent me from hacking into account through phone is when the SIM card itself is locked. But most people don’t lock their sim cards, they only lock their phones.

You can only beat my likes to the game if you lock your sim card because only the owner knows the password”.

He stated that he resorted to doing such illicit deal after he lost the money he brought from Dubai.

According to him, “ When I came back from Dubai in 2016, I brought N7 million , out of which I gave one Mr Shola N5 million for a genuine business with NUPENG. Unfortunately, the man died .

We pick SIM cards

“ I decided to venture into this business which is a small version of yahoo yahoo because I didn’t want to go into robbery. At Idi-Oro, there are pick pockets . When they snatch phones from victims, they would throw the sim cards away. What I do is to go looking for these sim cards and continue from there.

“Nobody taught me the skill. I learnt it from google chrome. This is just common sense. But I regret my action because I have brought shame to my children”, said the father of three.

The suspect as gathered, would be charged to court soon.