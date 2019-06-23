The power of prayer

Funmi Komolafe

I continue this edition from where we stopped last week. In that edition, our focus was on prayer and today also we continue discussing prayer. Prayer is crucial to the life of a Christian. You cannot claim to be a Christian without devoting time to prayer.

Our Lord Jesus taught us to pray and several times the Holy Bible recorded him praying.

Why do we pray? It is simply because life can be described as a journey that is full of the unexpected. Invisible forces may work against one, visible forces may also work against one’s destiny. Even blood relations could work against one’s progress. You don’t believe, then go and read the story of Joseph, the man his father loved but his brothers united to hate.

Our reference is Ist Peter 5 vs. 5-11 but for this purpose I’ll quote the relevant verses, 6- 8 “Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you. Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:”.

We are given another crucial reason why we must pray according to Ephesians 6 vs. 11-13 “ Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand”.

Brethren, no solider goes to war unprepared. In the same way, a Christian cannot fight the battle of life without putting on the armour of God, which is prayer.

When David was to bring down the boastful Goliath, recorded in 1st Samuel 17 vs. 45 and 46 “ Then said David to the Philistine, Thou comest to me with a sword, and with a spear, and with a shield: but I come to thee in the name of the LORD of Hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom thou has defied. This day will the LORD deliver thee into mine hand: and I will smite thee, and take thine head from thee: and I will give the carcasses of the host of the Philistines this day unto the fowls of the air, and to the wild beasts of the earth; that all the earth may know that there is a God in Israel“.

Brethren, there is a God, the Lord of Hosts in your life only if you have access to him. He is available to give you victory over all challenges.

Before, we continue, I share with you a brief testimony of a man who kept late nights and slept around with many women. Of course, to the displeasure of his wife. The woman made up her mind to stop her husband from breaking her heart. She narrated her marital ordeal to a friend who decided to help her. She was taken to an herbalist masquerading as a prophet. There they told their host that the woman wanted to deal with her husband. A few weeks after, the man had an accident that left him with a big sore. He was forced to spend more time at home though in pains. Unknown to the wife, she had been initiated into the witchcraft coven. Instead of the wound healing, it festered. A relation of the man then told him to go spiritual. He led the patient to a living church where he was earnestly prayed for.

About two nights after, the man had a dream in which he saw his wife and other women, in the witchcraft coven feasting on his leg. He woke up perplexed and was too afraid to share the dream with his wife.

He ran back to the man who took him to the church and the Pastor prayed again.

After prayer, the man was told to go home and not tell the dream to anyone including his wife. He complied but noticed that when he returned home, his wife was very hostile. With the man in pains and stuck at home, she had become the ‘boss’ but her hostility this time around was beyond the man’s imagination.

To shorten the story, the Lord of Hosts moved against her and she confessed. After her confession, the same Pastor who prayed for her husband delivered her. It was only then that the man got healed.

Brethren, did you learn a lesson or two from this testimony? Jealousy drove the woman to witchcraft. The man’s unrighteous lifestyle provoked jealousy in his wife.

Prayer delivered both of them. Imagine what would have happened if that relation of the man had not intervened. That relation was the angel that God sent to the man.

Now, the point being made here is that evil forces are everywhere and human beings use them against one another but the good news is that Jesus is able to deliver us from all afflictions.

Do not deceive yourself, agents of the forces of darkness are in your office, in the house where you live, where you socialize, etc. but when the Light; Jesus comes in, darkness must vanish. It is only through prayer sometimes with fasting that these evil forces can be defeated.

In the name that is above all names, Jesus, agents of darkness will have no room in your life, your family, your home, your businesses or even your finances.

How do you put on the whole armour of God?

The first thing you need is Faith. Roman 10 vs. 17 tells us “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God”.

Simply put, you need to find time to read the Holy Bible. That wedding Bible you picked during your engagement is not meant for decoration or to be placed under the pillow. It is meant to be read daily. Bible reading is one of the surest ways of empowering yourself spiritually. Once your life is filled with the word of God, demonic forces will keep away from you.

The book of James 4vs. 7 puts it better “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you”.

Brethren, you can live a life free from the challenges of this world if only you have time for God. If you don’t have time for God, how do you expect him to have time for you?. You don’t expect much from someone you don’t have a relationship with do you? It is the same when relating with God.

It is not possible for you to read the Holy Bible and you still don’t know how to pray. However, you need to devout time for prayers.

You also need to ask for the gift of the Holy Spirit to be able to speak in tongues. This is a special gift of the Holy Spirit . If you are not yet speaking in tongues while praying, I pray that the Spirit of Truth will give you utterance in Jesus name.

Brethren, we need the power of prayer to overcome the challenges of life.

May the Lord make you thirst for his word and knowledge so that you end this year free from all challenges.

It is well with you in Jesus name.

Amen.