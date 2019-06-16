The need for believers to be generous

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

It is a known fact that people that inventor started things are always remembered. The names of persons that invent create or discover something that is never known will never be forgotten or erased forever. Their names will always be mentioned anytime the things they create or discover are the subject-matter of any discussion.

Even if people that come after them perform better or improve on the foundation already laid by the founders, the founders will remain in history forever. Also, those that build upon the foundation laid by the founders will be remembered for what they did. Therefore whatever a person does whether good or bad, he or she will be remembered when the times come.

My concern and advice are that people should always do well because there is a reward for it. Similarly, I implore people doing bad to desist from doing bad things, if they refuse to refrain from doing bad then they can continue. A member of my ministry came to me queried why I gave another member a gift. As we were discussing the matter, another member mentioned that the person in question deserved the gift because he had touched the lives of some members positively by rendering help to the needy. For me, I will always acknowledge, recognize and mention people who contribute to the development of the ministry and render help for the fewer privileged members of the church. It is imperative to talk and mention what people do and their positive contributions so that others can learn and emulate them.

The Bible says in Act 9 verse36-42 “In Joppa, there was a disciple named Tabitha (which, when translated, is Dorcas) who was always doing good and helping the poor. About that time she became sick and died, her body was washed and placed in an upstairs room…..All the widows stood around him, crying and showing him the robes and other clothing that Dorcas had made while she was still with them…. This became known all over Joppa, and many people believed in the Lord” Dorcas was filled with a good deed. Many people did not know she was doing good things. As a minister of God, I must mention the people that render help for the widows and less privilege in the church. What they have done is automatically helping me to make the people helped to remain and stay in the church. People are created to render help for the needy and they are to be acknowledged and recognized. These people are the one doing well.

My prayer is that they will never lack in Jesus name. Amen. I implore parents to teach their children to be helping and doing good to people they know require assistance. Do not teach the children to be callous by reproaching them for rendering help to others. This is to help the children continue doing good things and rendering help to the needy. Imagine Dorcas was remembered both in life and death. She was so compassionate and merciful that she was taken care of the widows in Joppa. So her death was devastating to the widows that they started crying, wailing and mourning. They realized that all the help from Dorcas has stopped and suffering would now set into their lives.

Then they decided to send for Peter to assist them to see if Dorcas could be brought back to life. The widows helped to bring about the revival of Dorcas through Peter. Dorcas got her reward for the good things she did for the widows. A person’s life can be brought back to life through the people he or she had helped. Likewise, some will die and people will be thanking God that he or she is no more. Imagine some people will home and the home will be quiet and calm as if nobody resides in it. Whilst some people will not be at home, people will be rejoicing and happy that he or she is not at home because the person has not imparted anything good to the lives of the people.

When such a situation arises, the person has to be crying on stand mode that after his or her death nobody will mourn or cry for him or her. If people do well or bad they will be rewarded accordingly. If parents to well for their children, in turn, they will take care of their parents. Some people always complain they do not have even when they have little.

Such people are known to be stingy Imagine the poor widow that put in only money she had as offering Mark 12 verse 41-44 “…But a poor widow came and put in two very small copper coins worth only a fraction of a penny…but she, out of her poverty, put in everything all she had to live on”. The deed of the widow is known and mentioned until this moment. The day a person gives out, it will be mentioned and the reward will come. Generosity may not be in the form of money or material things but it can be through utterances. People can use their utterances to settle a quarrel between husband and wife and bring back peace to that home. If a person shows goodness or wickedness to children of another parent the same will be done to the person’s children. So brethren, as long as people live they will be rewarded and mentioned for whatever they do both in life and death. Therefore, let people be generous especially to those who are of the household of faith( Galatian 6: 9).