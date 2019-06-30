The helper you need is Jesus

Funmi Komolafe

Glory be to God, we have come to the end of the first half of the year. Brethren, if only for surviving the storms of life, we have cause to thank God.

Experiences of life have taught those who care to learn; that the journey of life isn’t on a smooth road. Actually it is a road filled with bumps and pot holes. People are confronted with different types of challenges.

The good news is that we have a helper, we have a Saviour, and a Redeemer in Christ Jesus.

Whereas, it is confirmed that we have a Saviour in Christ, it is not everyone that he saves. He is for only those who accept him, those who come to him, those who want to be saved.

I don’t know in which area of life you need help. The first step is for you to admit that you need help. The kind of help that no human being can give.

I mean issues like loneliness even in marriage which could be the case of couple that live together but are miles apart emotionally.

It could also be due to childlessness. For others, they are lonely because of the financial situation. In most cases, earthly friends and relations desert you when you have nothing to share with them.

Some are lonely because of health challenges. Whichever is the situation, all can find help in Jesus.

Why are we so sure that he can take care of all challenges? Our authority is found in Mark 11 vs. 28-30: “ Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart; and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light”.

Brethren, Jesus has invited you, are you willing to honour the invitation with your faith?

Are you surprised that the man who fought so many battles, David, admitted that God is the best helper we can have.

Psalm 121 vs1&2 is our witness. “ I will lift up my eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the LORD, which made heaven and earth”. A study of the life of David showed that he won many of his wars because God was with him.

Some people are scared from churches because, they don’t have material things to show off or even money to give as offering or tithe.

Brethren, Jesus did not give you conditions for acceptance. Even if you are unemployed and financially low, still go to Jesus. When you go to a church, you go to worship God and not the man of God, so focus on the Lord. God almighty that sees knows your state financially will surely lift you up. When you are lifted, play your part with service, offerings, tithes and others.

The word of God gives us the assurance of the help of the Lord in Hebrews 4 vs. 16 “ Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need”.

Brethren, at some point in life, you will have a need that only God can meet.

A further assurance is given in Psalm 124 vs. 8 “ Our help is in the name of the LORD, who made heaven and earth”. Now you see that King David was right and is still right.

Brethren, the truth is that challenges are either physical or spiritual but in most cases the root cause of a challenge is spiritual.

For someone who eats in the dream or someone that regularly has sexual intercourse in the dream, what will be the complaint of such a person to a doctor?

There was the case of a lady who had a dream in which her wedding gown was snatched from her. From then on, no man came to ask for her hand in marriage. Who will she turn to for the solution? Only God can help such a person.

If you say, the woman who is waiting on the Lord can go have an IVF, I ask, is it every IVF that succeeds? Why do others fail and medical personnel cannot stop it from failing?

For a lady who left the university over 10 years ago and nobody has ever asked her for a relationship let alone marriage, which doctor will she go to?

One can go on and on. The point being made is that we need to pay attention to our spiritual life.

I’ll share with you a testimony from Winners’ Chapel International based in Ibadan. The church is a branch of Living Faith Church.

Titled, “ Yoke of delay in child bearing destroyed”. It states, “ I thank God for this Commission because he is Jehovah that does things well. When I joined this commission in 2015, I came with the problem of long-sightedness but God healed me from it during my wedding in 2016. After our wedding, we believed God for the fruit of the womb”.

She said, during the service of June 17, 2018 titled, “ Enough is enough”, something happened.

She continued, “ I came to the altar for personal supplication. I heard a voice of the Lord saying: “ Now the set time has come to favour you” and when Bishop Thomas Aremu mounted the altar, he looked towards my direction at Favour Entrance and said twice, “ Woman enough is enough of that miscarriage. Go and get pregnant”.

According to the testifier, “ Immediately, I felt a strange heat inside me. He further instructed us to tie the mantle round our waist for seven days, which I did. To the glory of God, March 10, 2019, the baby came forth. We are here to say thank you Jesus”. Culled from Winners Testimony Digest.

Brethren, this woman got a three in one miracle. This season, by the grace of God, you will hear the voice that will change your story for good in the mighty name of Jesus.

First, she had an infirmity with one of her eyes. Two, she experienced delay in childbearing, three, she was delivered from miscarriage. Perhaps, she had lost one or two pregnancies but God restored all.

She got all restored because she went to Jesus. You too can recover all. I don’t know what you have lost or what you ought to have had but the enemy has denied you. Fear not, Jesus is the helper you need. Make up your mind to go to Him and he will give you rest.

However, we need to make the right choice when we chose our place of worship. Are you sure the anointing of the Pastor is genuine? You can find out by observing and paying attention to sermons. Is it based on the word of God?. Better still ask the Holy Spirit to reveal to you.

Sometimes, we are in the wrong place but the Holy Spirit can redirect us, only if we ask.

In the name of Jesus before this year ends as you embrace the Lord Jesus, you are moving to another level. No more stagnation. Rejoice in the Lord, begin to thank Him for your testimony and it will surely manifest.

Enjoy the peace of the Lord.