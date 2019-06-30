Supernatural beginning of a better future(2)

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

The illustration God showed to Jeremiah is all about you. Yes, you. It is something God wanted Jeremiah to tell and write about you. God is the Potter. He is our Maker and the Redeemer. He created us! And the vessel, better still, the glory He wanted to get out of you – were it not for the conspiracy of sin, Satan and society – would have manifested and you would have been where God wanted you to be.

Today, God the Potter will remake you. He will remould you and you will never be unfulfilled again in Jesus name! Amen!

Luke 23:43 “And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou is with me in paradise.”

Our God is a God of a second chance. As He handed the thief at the cross a second chance, even though he had been ruled out by men and left to die, so He is willing to give you another opportunity to make for lost grounds. That is why He is going to reshape you again and He is going to make sure that He achieves His desired plans for your life.

Hence, the intentions of Satan will not be fulfilled in your life! The evil intentions of the society will not be fulfilled in your life and sin will not determine your destiny. You will cooperate with your Maker. You will cooperate with the Saviour. You will cooperate with Jesus Christ and a beautiful new beginning will start in your life today!

Jeremiah 18:5-6 “Then the word of the LORD came to me, saying, O house of Israel, cannot I do with you as this potter? saith the LORD. Behold, as the clay is in the potter’s hand, so are ye in mine hand, O house of Israel.”

My friend, you may doubt man but never you doubt the possibilities in God because He has the power to restore all you might have lost and make a new destiny for you.

Job 42:10, 12 “And the LORD turned the captivity of Job when he prayed for his friends: also the LORD gave Job twice as much as he had before. So the LORD blessed the latter end of Job more than his beginning:”

Today can be your day of remembrance if you embrace Jesus as your personal Saviour. I said today is your day because something new is going to happen to you and you will experience a new beginning.

And those who made unkind references at you because of that ill-favoured condition you suffered will swallow their words when they see you tomorrow because tomorrow is brighter. Your tomorrow will be greater and more beautiful than anything you experienced yesterday!

As you link up to Jesus Christ for your salvation, you will experience a new beginning because, with God, only a better future awaits you.

If they have so conditioned you to the extent that you can only see what they allow you to see, and or your movement has been constrained to certain places they permit you to get to and or you can only eat the kind of food they have endorsed, it then means that you are just breathing and you are not a man of yourself. You need freedom!

Life is expansive. You cannot afford to be in the shadows any more. As you reach out to Jesus, nobody will tie you down again! Satan will not tie you down; society will lose its’ iron grip on you and sin will be subdued in your life.

Do not let circumstances constrain you, but reach out to Jesus for help, and He will unravel to you the greatness you are yet to experience; this is because with God all things are possible and with Jesus, your destiny is assured.

Matthew 13:27-28 “So the servants of the householder came and said unto him, Sir, didst not thou sow good seed in thy field? from whence then hath it tares? He said unto them, An enemy hath done this. The servants said unto him, Wilt thou then that we go and gather them up?”

As a creature of God, you are a masterpiece that originated from the hand of the Almighty God! You have been designed without any faults and destined to walk through this earth with your head held high. But the moment the destructive wheat and tares of Satan crept into your life the beautiful dreams were shattered.

The devil had strategized to turn your life upside down but do not let the plan of the enemy of your life ruin your future.

Jeremiah 1:10 “See, I have this day set thee over the nations and over the kingdoms, to root out, and to pull down, and to destroy, and to throw down, to build, and to plant.”

God wants you to tear up that sinful lifestyle and the dangerous sin inspired habits that want to plunge you into eternal destruction so that you will be able to recover your destiny through the Saviour Jesus Christ because God is ready to turn your life the right side up!

God Almighty Himself, has decided to erect a new building in your life. And a glorious beginning will start in your life! It is going to be something wonderful and unforgettable! Today is the day!

But you must cooperate with God if you are to benefit from His divine benevolence. You must reach out to Jesus for His saving grace and then you will obtain forgiveness, joy and happiness.

Bow down your head right now and talk to God in prayers as you confess your sins. He will forgive you today, write your name in heaven and that new beginning will kick off. God bless you.