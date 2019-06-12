Satellite town tanker crisis to increase as new tank farms spring up

By Godfrey Bivbere

Despite the outcry by residents and road users in Satellite Town, Navy Town and environs in Lagos, new tank farms are now springing up at the Satellite waterway front, Vanguard Maritime Report visit to the area has shown.

The new projects which have just done pass the piling and sand filling stage is located before the jetty further off the existing ones already operational when coming from Ojo by boat.

When Vanguard Maritime Report visited the area last Friday, workers were on hand carrying out their duties.

Efforts to unveil the owners of the new facility proved abortively but one of the workers told Vanguard Maritime Report that the owners have all the permits from the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA and the Lagos State government.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Head Corporate Affairs of DPR, Paul Osu, proved abortive as he neither picked his calls or replied to a text message sent to him.

When contacted, NPA’s General Manager Corporate and Strategic Communications, Adams Jatto, said he cannot say whether the company involved got permission from NPA since the name is not known.

Jatto, however, said that he will find out later if any license has been given recently for the construction of new tank farms.

According to him, “We have a federal task force on jetties if the jetty falls within the jurisdiction of NPA, a representative of NPA in conjunction with the state government and the DPR works on it. But if it is within the jurisdiction of National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, they are represented.

“There is a joint committee member of which include Navy, DSS, Customs and Nigeria Police. NPA is the chairman of that committee, the presidential committee on jetties.

“So if anybody wants to build a jetty they apply and we give them a license.

“I have to find out if they have actually gotten the go-ahead from NPA for them to build,” he noted.