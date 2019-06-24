Promasidor partners Supa Strikas to reward customers

By Prince Okafor

Promasidor Nigeria Limited has partnered with Supa Strikas to reward consumers in its Cowbell Chocolate Get Up N Goal promo, with different prizes to be won during this football season. The Get Up N Goal promo launched by Cowbell Chocolate, commenced on Monday, June 10 and will run till Friday, September 13, 2019.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Anders Einarsson said the combination of an active lifestyle driven by Cowbell Chocolate and a football loving culture of kids and young adults has impacted positively on the brand since 2017 when the partnership with Supa Strikas started.

‘This has given our brand exclusive rights to the Supa Strikas franchise, which is the comic book and cartoon TV series, and its assets in various packaging designs.

“The promo is themed Get Up N Goal because kids and young adults need the required energy to go about their activities like Supa Strikas in football, hence the collaboration to reward the target groups through a nutritional brand that has the vitamins and minerals they need.

“To participate in the promo, consumers are to collect nine 20g sachets of the Cowbell Chocolate Supa Strikas themed packaging, each having a unique character, submit them at any of the 190 redemption centres across the country and stand a chance of winning any of the amazing prizes on offer.

“Prizes to be won include the latest Sony Play Station 4 Console System along with a Virtual Reality Headset, Supa Strikas Jerseys, Soccer Boots, Footballs and many other consolation items.”

Also, participants who are not able to submit nine unique characters can redeem as many empty sachets of Supa Strikas themed Cowbell Chocolate 20g packs to get free products

This can be done by submitting 20 empty sachets of Cowbell Chocolate 20g Supa strika themed packs with five unique Supa Strikas characters to get one filled Cowbell 20g sachet free. “This will ensure that every participant in the promotion stand a chance of winning a prize including free product packs,” the Promasidor MD affirmed.