Pirates attack cargo vessel in Calabar

By Godwin Oritse

A sea pirate attack has been recorded at the Eastern part of the country as a cargo vessel ‘M.V Esther’ was attacked en-route Cameroon with some cargo including the ship captain, abducted.

Although information regarding the incident is still very scanty Vanguard Maritime Report gathered that the vessel took off from the Shoreline Terminal in the Calabar Port axis last Monday.

Confirming the development, an officer in the International Ship and Port Facility Security, ISPS Code Unit, at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Mr Adebayo Olatoke, said that the agency is awaiting report from the facility security officer of the terminal.

He stated that until such report is made available, there is little the Agency can do as information regarding the incident was still scanty.

He, however, said that the vessel was attacked two hours after it left Shoreline terminal outside the Nigerian waters.

The Chairman of the Port Facility Security Officers (PFSO) Forum, Dr Ignatius Uche, said that the group was aware of the development adding that the vessel is being monitored as they also await more information on the attack.