OWENA DAM: Ondo PDP faults Akeredolu over Agagu alleged payment

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state weekend disagreed with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over his‘ claim that the former Governor Olusegun Agagu did not pay 50 per cent of the cost of the construction and reticulation of water from the Owena Multipurpose Dam.

Akeredolu had during a media parley claimed that the PDP government led by Agagu did not pay the documented money.

The party’s Director of Publicity in the state, Zadok Akintoye, in a statement in Akure, said, “Without fear of contradiction, we declare emphatically that Dr Olusegun Agagu’s government awarded that contract, and consistent with that administration’s style, 50% mobilisation fee was paid to the contractor.

“ This is a fact that government records readily attest to, we, therefore, find it highly irresponsible on the part of this government to attempt to deny obvious facts, perpetrate falsehood in a desperate attempt to hoodwink the people.

“We are of the opinion that governance is serious business and therefore, government business must be prosecuted adroitly, this government under Akeredolu should take his responsibilities seriously and be surefooted on declarations he makes concerning the affairs of state”.

Akintoye said the governor ought to have consulted his political associates and current appointees like Mr Femi Agagu, the former Chief of Staff to Agagu, Yemi Olowolabi, then Press Secretary, both now Commissioners, so as to be informed on the issues of Owena Dam.

“We must ask citizens of our dear state to ponder on this falsehood and ask salient questions on what an incumbent governor would seek to gain from denying the facts about the giant efforts made on Owena Dam”, he added.