Ogun community installs first king

By Victor Arjiromanus

It was all joy, as members of Idanyi community, in Agbara Igbese Local Council Development Area, Ogun State, installed their first king, Olu of Idanyi Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Oba Joshua Aminu.

The coronation of Oba Aminu Joshua started with several traditional rites, climaxing to his crowning at the Idanyi local palace before the newly crowned king was presented to a waiting crowd that roared with drumbeats, dances and songs of encomiums.

The ceremony which attracted important personalities like the Agbara Local government chairman, Hon. Dele Adeniji, the Eze-Indi Igbo of Agbara Kingdom, Ezeneto Chris, General Manager, Topline Leighten Energy Ltd, Albert Soom, title holders, youths and children brought delight to the community once again.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman, Agbara LGA, Hon. Dele Adeniji said: “The installation of Oba Joshua is so unique to us in the sense that it is the first king I am installing as the Chairman of this local government. Also, Oba Joshua is the first among four kings that are meant to be installed, in this community”.

‘’As you can see, Oba Joshua is loved by every member of the community and that is why the people are here to celebrate him. He singlehandedly built the only primary school in this community, he graded our roads, he provided security, and installed several social amenities that we are enjoying today’’

He expressed optimism that King Joshua would improve the lives of his people since he had already started it before he was made king.

Also, the traditional leader of Igbo community in Agbara, HRH. ‘Eze Ndi Igbo of Agbara, Ezeneto Chris, said King Joshua had always been supportive and had maintained a cordial relationship with the Igbo community.

‘He said, ” I am one of the happiest man today, as King Joshua is crowned. He has been a very good person to the Igbo community and every other tribe here.

‘’We are happy to felicitate with him and we pray that his good relationship with us will continue and that God will give him the strength to lead his people well.’’

The first wife of the newly crowned king, Queen Aminu Eniola, described her husband as a great man who would take care of his subjects.

She informed that on her part as the Queen, she planned to take the women of Idanyi to the next level

‘’I want our women to upgrade; I want anybody who enters this land to ask, who is their queen. I will be meeting with them after this occasion, where we will rub minds together on germane issues that will chart a positive course for them”.

VANGUARD