‘Ogboru should withdraw case against Okowa’

By Simon Adewale

A political pressure group in Warri North Local Government Council, Delta State, Team Solmik, yesterday, urged the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate in the state, Chief Great Ogboru to withdraw his court case against the state Governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking in Koko, through its Principal, Mr. Solomon Mikie, and its Chairman, Mr Larry Bemigho respectively, the group also paid glowing tributes to the immediate past member representing Warri North in the Delta State House of Assembly, Dr. Michael Diden, aka, Ejele, saying, “Hon Diden’s weight and unalloyed support for the Governor and the party, PDP, has paved the way for much of the chances that led to the re-election of the Governor.

“The state governor is a detribalized personality. He has compassion and listening ears, as such he has endeared himself to the people of the state and, as such, all his oppositions should cave their ambitions into his, to move the state forward. “