Nigeria v Burundi player ratings: Aina shines, Mikel, Akpeyi underwhelm

#1 Daniel Akpeyi: 4.5/10

Made a crucial save to prevent Burundi going ahead early on, but seemed less assured as the game went on, and by the end of it had returned to his error-prone best. Gave away a corner needlessly, and dropped an easy cross late in the game.

#2 Abdullahi Shehu: 4/10

Looked off-colour and off the pace. Indecisive in engaging the man in possession on his flank, and limited in his use of the ball. Subbed off injured just before half-time.

#3 William Troost-Ekong: 5/10

Solid performance by the Udinese man. Might have done better by keeping tabs on Amissi for his chance in the first half. Also wasn’t always spot-on with his timing, and struggled to get to grips with Fiston Abdul Razak. His passing is much improved.

#4 Kenneth Omeruo: 6.5/10

Not the most elegant on the ball, but he is effective. Got his body between the ball and the goal well time and again, might have scored at the other end, and was on point when he needed to go to ground.

#5 Ola Aina: 9/10

Masterful performance from Aina, who has finally arrived in a Nigeria shirt. His assist was a thing of pure genius, but his work in possession was without flaw, and he was decisive in the tackle.

#6 Oghenekaro Etebo: 6.5/10

Gernot Rohr persists in playing him in a deep role which doesn’t really suit him, but his energy was crucial here, even if his passing was not always imaginative. Often wound up the deepest player, and played with composure and poise.

#7 Wilfred Ndidi: 6/10

Typical Ndidi performance: busy, bustling, putting his foot in. Lost out on a few physical challenges however, which is rather less characteristic.

#8 John Obi Mikel: 4.5/10

Much has been made of Mikel’s return, but not his finest hour with the Super Eagles on the night. Clearly struggled to interpret his role, and slowed the play down much too often. A marker of his ineffectiveness that the team perked up when he went off.

#9 Alex Iwobi: 7/10

Looked the likeliest to make something happen in the first half, and a delightful turn set up Samuel Chukwueze for the best chance of the opening period. Put in a number of teasing deliveries which were not taken advantage of, unfortunately. His quick feet helped up the pressure in the second half.

#10 Samuel Chukwueze: 7/10

Carried the fight all game long, taking players on and causing danger despite being double-teamed. Should have scored from Iwobi’s sublime work As the team’s attacking emphasis shifted left in the second half, he was understandably less visible.

#11 Paul Onuachu: 5/10

Solid, if unspectacular competitive debut for Onuachu. The team was just not set up right to profit from his strengths. Might want the header he put over the top in the first-half back.

#12 Ahmed Musa: 5/10

Immediately got in behind with his pace on a few occasions, something the team lacked in the first-half. His deliveries, however, left a bit to be desired. Also guilty of clogging the middle at some points.

#13 Chidozie Awaziem: 4.5/10

Gave away a number of threatening free-kicks, and was limited in possession. Very much a centre-back playing out of position, and it showed.

#14 Odion Ighalo: 6/10

Took his goal extremely well, and his movement in the lead-up was superb. Offered a different sort of threat than Onuachu did. His touch was a tad heavy on occasion though.